Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out to users
  • Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out with January 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy A6+ is getting a new security patch update, which fixes several critical vulnerabilities, and other high-risk issues.

  • Published: January 31, 2020 4:18 PM IST
samsung galaxy a6 plus box

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A6+ smartphone. The latest software update brings the January 2020 Android security patch for the device. The update is reportedly available to the Samsung Galaxy A6+ devices in the Middle East and African regions.

The latest update carries the software version number A605FJXS5BTA1, and its firmware size is about 2.8GB, GetDroidTips reports. The update is still based on the old Android 9.0 Pie OS and brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with January 2020 security patch.

Samsung has started pushing the software update for users based in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Nigeria, Israel, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, Algeria, UAE (United Arab Emirates), South Africa, and more other countries. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

Samsung is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over-the-Air) in a phased process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy A6 Plus devices. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

The January 2020 security patch with the update fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus features, specifications

For a quick recap, the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus has a 6.0-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED display. It also comes with a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor camera.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2020 4:18 PM IST

