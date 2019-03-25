comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 gets listed on TENAA; Images and specifications revealed
News

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 gets listed on TENAA; Images and specifications revealed

News

The new smartphones are supposed to be launched at an event on April 10.

  • Published: March 25, 2019 3:50 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A70 tenaa

Samsung is ramping up on its release of the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones, and to that effect the South Korean company is all set to introduce two new Galaxy A series smartphones. The two new smartphones are supposed to be introduced at the event which is supposed to be held on April 10. The new smartphones Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 are supposed to be higher variants of the Galaxy A50 and both the smartphones have been listed on the Chinese certification website.

The Samsung Galaxy A60 according to the listing will feature a triple camera setup on the back of the device, while the Galaxy A70 will have a larger screen as well as a battery and will also feature a triple camera setup on the rear. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the images of the Galaxy A70 has been revealed which shows what looks like an unusually colored rear panel. The rear panel seems to be made from glass but the color of the device seems to be some sort of chrome silver which is giving off hues of color. While the Galaxy A60 has been shown in a deeper shade of blue which also appears to have a chrome finish to it.

Samsung Galaxy A60 receives Bluetooth certification ahead of imminent launch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A60 receives Bluetooth certification ahead of imminent launch

According to the listing the specifications of the Galaxy SM-A6060 or the A60 would include a 6.3-inch sized Infinity-O display unlike the other Galaxy A smartphones before. It is set to be powered by a 3,410mAh capacity battery and would measure 155.2 x 73.39 x 7.9mm. The images reveal a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash module below it and a fingerprint sensor as well.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

As for the Galaxy SM-A7050 or the A70, it features a large 6.7-inch Infinity-U display and has bigger physical dimensions than the A60 at 164.2 x 76.7 x 7.9mm. It will be powered by a massive 4,400mAh battery. For security it will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and will feature triple rear cameras with an LED flash. In terms of design, both the smartphones appear to be similar to the other Galaxy A-series models launched in 2019. Besides these there are no other specs listed on the TENAA pages yet.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2019 3:50 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 gets listed on TENAA; Images and specifications revealed
News
Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 gets listed on TENAA; Images and specifications revealed
Moto G7 and Motorola One launched in India

News

Moto G7 and Motorola One launched in India

6 Best Smartphone Deals of the Day

Deals

6 Best Smartphone Deals of the Day

Xiaomi releases MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.21 for a list of smartphones

News

Xiaomi releases MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.21 for a list of smartphones

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Asus smartphones at interesting discounts

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Asus smartphones at interesting discounts

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 gets listed on TENAA; Images and specifications revealed

Moto G7 and Motorola One launched in India

Airtel slashes call rates to Bangladesh, Nepal by up to 75%

Karnataka govt lifts ban on Ola cabs

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 gets listed on TENAA; Images and specifications revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 gets listed on TENAA; Images and specifications revealed
Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple rear camera setup goes on sale tomorrow
Samsung Galaxy A9, Galaxy A7 available with instant cashback offers: Everything you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A9, Galaxy A7 available with instant cashback offers: Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review
5 best smartphone deals of the day

Deals

5 best smartphone deals of the day

हिंदी समाचार

वाट्सएप, स्काइप जैसी OTT सेवाओं को रेगूलेट करेगा ट्राई - रिपोर्ट

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल: आसुस के इन स्मार्टफोन पर पाएं 3 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Moto G7 और Motorola One स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

लौट आया रिलायंस जियो का सेलिब्रेशन पैक, रोज मिलेगा 2GB डाटा, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

D2h लंबी वैलिडिटी वाले यूजर्स को दे रहा है एक्सट्रा बेनिफिट्स

News

Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world
News
Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world
Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 gets listed on TENAA; Images and specifications revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 gets listed on TENAA; Images and specifications revealed
Moto G7 and Motorola One launched in India

News

Moto G7 and Motorola One launched in India
Airtel slashes call rates to Bangladesh, Nepal by up to 75%

News

Airtel slashes call rates to Bangladesh, Nepal by up to 75%
Karnataka govt lifts ban on Ola cabs

News

Karnataka govt lifts ban on Ola cabs