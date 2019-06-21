The Samsung Galaxy A60 smartphone was launched in China back in April this year. Now, the company has unveiled a new Peach Sea Salt color variant, which is a mix of light Blue and Pink colors. The device originally made its debut in Black, Blue, and Orange color options. In China, the Galaxy A60 is currently available only in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15, 100).

To recall, the Galaxy A60 smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch display. It has 91.8 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The device flaunts a punch-hole design. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the device also offers an Infinity-O display and the hole reportedly measures just 4.69mm in diameter. The budget phone is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is based on 11nm process.

The SoC is accompanied by Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU. Additionally, the Galaxy A60 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage option. In terms of camera department, Samsung has added a triple camera setup. The setup packs a 32-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Moreover, the Galaxy A60 runs One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie. In terms of connectivity, the device includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00 and USB Type-C among others. It also packs a small 3,500mAh battery under the hood. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

Besides, the company recently launched its Galaxy M40 device in India. It comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display. One of the key highlight is the Infinity O punch-hole on the top left corner of the display. The device packs a Snapdragon 675 SoC internally. You get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

