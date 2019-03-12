Samsung Galaxy A60 receives Bluetooth certification ahead of imminent launch

While Samsung‘s Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 are already official, a lot of rumors and leaks have been surrounding the company’s upcoming Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A60 smartphones. Earlier today, it was reported that the Galaxy A40 has appeared on the US certification website with SM-A405FN/DS model number and now, the Galaxy A60 has reportedly received Bluetooth certification.

The Galaxy A60 is listed with SM-A6060 model number and is said to offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. The certification doesn’t throw light on the specifications and features of the smartphone. It only shows the handset with A6060.001 software version. The smartphone is likely to ship with Android 9.0 Pie as is the case with other Galaxy A series of smartphones. Furthermore, a few renders indicated that the Samsung Galaxy A60 could pack a large waterdrop-style notched display.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The Galaxy A40, on the hand, could be powered an Exynos 7885 chipset. Samsung could offer the Galaxy A60 in either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch SUPER AMOLED full HD+ panel. It could come with three cameras at the back. A few reports claim that the Galaxy A60 will offer an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Optics wise, Samsung is expected to fuse a 32-megapixel Bright ISOCELL GD1 camera sensor on the front. Similar to the Galaxy A50, the Galaxy A60 might also offer triple cameras at the back. The setup might include a 32-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel third sensor. It is said to come with a large 4,500mAh battery under the hood. As for the pricing, the device is expected to be priced between the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70.