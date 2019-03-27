Samsung Galaxy A60 spotted on TENAA with detailed specifications; may feature 32-megapixel selfie camera

A day after the Galaxy A70 made its appearance on TENAA, Samsung launched the same smartphone in South Korea. Now, the Galaxy A60 has been spotted on the same site with detailed specifications. The site suggests that the company could stuff in a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The handset is listed SM-A6060 model number. As per the listing, the Galaxy A70 could pack a 6.3-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The listing also highlights two different RAM and storage variants of the Galaxy A60. It is said to come with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. Both the variants are expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. Moreover, the images of the alleged device suggest that it could sport a fancy hole-punch display design, which the company calls Infinity-O Display.

There could also be a “2GHz/ 1.7GHz” chipset, which could be Samsung’s new octa-core Exynos chipset. While the 32-megapixel selfie camera is likely to come with an ISOCELL GD1 sensor, the three cameras on the rear side could include a 16-megapixel regular lens, an 8-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It is said to be powered by a 3,410mAh battery.

The smartphone should ship with Android 9.0 Pie. Also, sensors on the smartphone may include an accelerometer, gravity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. Separately, Samsung is reportedly hosting an event on April 10, where it is expected to launch the Galaxy A90 or Galaxy A8 with pop-up selfie camera mechanism. It is also expected to unveil the Galaxy A60 smartphone in three color options, including Black, Blue, and Orange.

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy A70 features a large 6.7-inch panel along with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-shaped notch. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There is also a large 4,500mAh battery. It runs on Samsung’s latest One UI skin based on Android Pie, and also offers support for an on-screen fingerprint reader.