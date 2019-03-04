Samsung Galaxy A60 tipped to feature triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung recently unveiled its Galaxy A-series smartphones in India, which includes the Galaxy A10, the Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A50. But we have heard about Samsung reportedly working on a few more A-series devices, including the Galaxy A40, Galaxy A90 and more. Now, details about the Galaxy A60 have just surfaced.

Spotted by SlashLeaks, the Galaxy A60 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Infinity U display, which is Samsung’s version of waterdrop notch. The screen will be Super AMOLED and run at full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, a Qualcomm chipset with model number SM6150 is expected, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and another model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In the photography department, the Galaxy A60 will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a primary 32-megapixel sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor, and the third, an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone will come with a 32-megapixel snapper, the leak suggests.

For security, the Galaxy A60 will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but there is no word on whether it will be an optical or ultrasonic one. Lastly, to keep things ticking, a 4,500mAh battery is likely to be in tow. The leaked document hints at a launch date of April 19, but other details are scarce at the moment.

Samsung has gone aggressive with the refreshed A-series smartphones, and the A60 will likely be placed in the price bracket above Rs 25,000. There is no word on India launch yet, but as the launch date comes closer, we expect more details to pour in.