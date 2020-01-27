The South Korean tech giant, Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8 (2018), and Galaxy J8 (SM-J810M) devices. The update brings in the latest January 2020 security patch in addition to some other improvements.

The latest update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) bumps up the software version to A750GUBU4BSL1 and brings in some other features and improvements to the device. The Galaxy A8 (2018) update, on the other hand, brings the build number to A530FXXS9CTA8, SamMobile reports. Lastly, the Galaxy J8 update is rolling out with the J810MUBU2BTA1 software version, based on the Android 9 Pie OS.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) update is rolling out for users based in Brazil and Colombia. While, the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy J8 (SM-J810M) is receiving the update in the South American region including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago. The update does not bring any new features. It includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch, and performance improvements.

The OTA (over the air) update is rolling out in a phased process, so it could take a while before reaching all three Galaxy smartphones gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System > System > System updates > Download and install.

January 2020 Security patch update details

The latest January 2020 security patch fixes a major severe vulnerability in the devices. This flaw could have allowed a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device. Samsung is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.