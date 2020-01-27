comscore Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get new update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update
News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8 (2018), and Galaxy J8 are getting a new security patch update, which fixes several critical vulnerabilities, and other high-risk issues.

  • Published: January 27, 2020 2:12 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A7 Camera Review (3)

The South Korean tech giant, Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8 (2018), and Galaxy J8 (SM-J810M) devices. The update brings in the latest January 2020 security patch in addition to some other improvements.

Related Stories


The latest update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) bumps up the software version to A750GUBU4BSL1 and brings in some other features and improvements to the device. The Galaxy A8 (2018) update, on the other hand, brings the build number to A530FXXS9CTA8, SamMobile reports. Lastly, the Galaxy J8 update is rolling out with the J810MUBU2BTA1 software version, based on the Android 9 Pie OS.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) update is rolling out for users based in Brazil and Colombia. While, the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy J8 (SM-J810M) is receiving the update in the South American region including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago. The update does not bring any new features. It includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch, and performance improvements.

The OTA (over the air) update is rolling out in a phased process, so it could take a while before reaching all three Galaxy smartphones gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System > System > System updates > Download and install.

January 2020 Security patch update details

The latest January 2020 security patch fixes a major severe vulnerability in the devices. This flaw could have allowed a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device. Samsung is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 27, 2020 2:12 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7

23990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7885 octa-core
24MP+8MP+5MP
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

29900

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Processor
16 MP (F1.9) + 8 MP (F1.9) dual Camera
Samsung Galaxy J8

Samsung Galaxy J8

1

14890

Android 8.0 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
16MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update
News
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update
Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

News

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

Honor 9X Review

Review

Honor 9X Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 with Exynos 9611 coming soon

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 with Exynos 9611 coming soon

Oppo smartwatch tipped to come with ECG support

Wearables

Oppo smartwatch tipped to come with ECG support

Most Popular

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

Samsung Galaxy M21 with Exynos 9611 coming soon

Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4

Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update
Honor 9X Review

Review

Honor 9X Review
Samsung Galaxy M21 with Exynos 9611 coming soon

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 with Exynos 9611 coming soon
Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+
Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render

News

Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 1,188 रुपये वाले 'Marutham' प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगी 300 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale शुरू हुई, इन स्मार्टफोन पर डिस्काउंट ऑफर कर रही है कंपनी

Microsoft की लापरवाही से खतरे में 25 करोड़ यूजर्स का डाटा

Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover की कीमतों का खुलासा, कल से शुरू होगी सेल

Realme X50 Pro भारत में MWC 2020 के बाद होगा लॉन्च!

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update
News
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), A8 (2018) and J8 get January 2020 security update
Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

News

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half
Samsung Galaxy M21 with Exynos 9611 coming soon

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 with Exynos 9611 coming soon
Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4

News

Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4
Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action

News

Check out Google Nearby Sharing feature in action