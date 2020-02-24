Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) users. The update brings the latest February 2020 security patch to the smartphone. The company, in recent times, has been promptly providing latest security updates to all devices.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) latest Android security update carries the software Build version A750FNPUS4BTB2, and its firmware is about 3.1GB in size. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie OS and is currently rolling out for users based in Russia, but it should rollout to other regions soon.

The latest February 2020 security patch fixes several security vulnerability issues in the device. As per the Android bulletin website, this flaw could have enabled a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process using a specially crafted file. Samsung’s patch notes also include 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) latest update is rolling out incrementally via OTA. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of this update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System updates > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Specifications, Features

The Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 24-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and also a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone has an Exynos 7885 SoC and Mali-G71 GPU. It packs a 3,300mAh battery with 18W charging support. In connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline