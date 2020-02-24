comscore Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) update rolls out to users | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) new update rolls out with February 2020 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) new update rolls out with February 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) latest update fixes several security vulnerability issues in the device.

  • Published: February 24, 2020 7:37 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 (11)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) users. The update brings the latest February 2020 security patch to the smartphone. The company, in recent times, has been promptly providing latest security updates to all devices.

Related Stories


The Galaxy A7 (2018) latest Android security update carries the software Build version A750FNPUS4BTB2, and its firmware is about 3.1GB in size. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie OS and is currently rolling out for users based in Russia, but it should rollout to other regions soon.

The latest February 2020 security patch fixes several security vulnerability issues in the device. As per the Android bulletin website, this flaw could have enabled a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process using a specially crafted file. Samsung’s patch notes also include 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) latest update is rolling out incrementally via OTA. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of this update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System updates > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Specifications, Features

The Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 24-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and also a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone has an Exynos 7885 SoC and Mali-G71 GPU. It packs a 3,300mAh battery with 18W charging support. In connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 7:37 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7

23990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7885 octa-core
24MP+8MP+5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone set to launch on March 3
Gaming
Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone set to launch on March 3
Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched in India, sale begins March 6

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched in India, sale begins March 6

Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro get discounted

News

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro get discounted

Most Popular

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) new update rolls out

Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched in India, sale begins March 6

Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro get discounted

OnePlus Gallery v3.8.21 now comes with face detection and more

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) new update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) new update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched in India, sale begins March 6

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched in India, sale begins March 6
Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets January security patch

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets January security patch
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
Best Phone Under 30000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 30000

हिंदी समाचार

सामने आई OnePlus 8 Pro की लीक तस्वीर, जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं स्मार्टफोन के फीचर

Realme फिटनेस बैंड भारत में 5 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, Mi Band 4 और Honor Band 5 को मिलेगी टक्कर

भारत का पहला Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, शाम 6 बजे सेल पर इस कीमत में होगा उपलब्ध

भारत में पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन Realme X50 Pro लॉन्च, 37,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Poco X2 कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) new update rolls out
News
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) new update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched in India, sale begins March 6

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched in India, sale begins March 6
Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes
Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro get discounted

News

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro get discounted
OnePlus Gallery v3.8.21 now comes with face detection and more

News

OnePlus Gallery v3.8.21 now comes with face detection and more