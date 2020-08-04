comscore Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

News

The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 June 2020 Android security update carries the software build version A750GUBS6CTG2, and its firmware size is about 3.71 GB.

  • Updated: August 4, 2020 10:37 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A7 2018 devices. The latest update brings the month-old July 2020 Android security patch for the device. However, its changelog doesn’t mention any additional added features or improvements. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August 2020 security update

The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 June 2020 Android security update carries the software build version A750GUBS6CTG2, and its firmware size is about 3.71GB. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The new software update runs the Android 10 OS-based on the company’s OneUI 2.0 custom skin. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August 2020 security patch update

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

As per the changelog, the July 2020 security update primarily fixes a host of security bugs in the smartphone. It fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components, among other exploits. Moreover, the company’s patch notes also mark over 17 vulnerability fixes for the One UI interface and applications. Also Read - Samsung pushes August 2020 security patch for Galaxy S10 series

The Galaxy A7 2018 OTA update is currently available for users based in Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil, Columbia, and Chile. However, it will be available in other regions soon, GetDroidTips report. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked in the settings menu section of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2220 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 24-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 sports a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The device has an Exynos 7885 SoC paired with a Mali-G71 GPU. It also packs a 3,300mAh battery with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 10:18 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 4, 2020 10:37 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7

14980

Android OS, v4.4.x (KitKat)
Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex
13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out
Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

News

Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

News

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

News

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

News

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Samsung phones under 25000

Top Products

Best Samsung phones under 25000
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme TV की आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंन

Google Pixel 4a फोन 12MP कैमरा और पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ करीब 26,000 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Redmi 9 Prime आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च : जानें कीमत, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 4GB रैम, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी हैं फीचर्स

Netflix ने एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स के लिए पेश किया नया प्लेबैक कंट्रोल, जानें क्या है नया

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch
News
Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out
Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

News

Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications
OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6

News

OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6
Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

News

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers