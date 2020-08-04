Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Samsung seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A7 2018 devices. The latest update brings the month-old July 2020 Android security patch for the device. However, its changelog doesn’t mention any additional added features or improvements. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August 2020 security update

The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 June 2020 Android security update carries the software build version A750GUBS6CTG2, and its firmware size is about 3.71GB. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The new software update runs the Android 10 OS-based on the company’s OneUI 2.0 custom skin. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August 2020 security patch update

As per the changelog, the July 2020 security update primarily fixes a host of security bugs in the smartphone. It fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components, among other exploits. Moreover, the company’s patch notes also mark over 17 vulnerability fixes for the One UI interface and applications. Also Read - Samsung pushes August 2020 security patch for Galaxy S10 series

The Galaxy A7 2018 OTA update is currently available for users based in Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil, Columbia, and Chile. However, it will be available in other regions soon, GetDroidTips report. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked in the settings menu section of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2220 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 24-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 sports a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The device has an Exynos 7885 SoC paired with a Mali-G71 GPU. It also packs a 3,300mAh battery with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.