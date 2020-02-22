comscore Samsung Galaxy A70 Android 10 update starts rolling out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A70 Android 10 update starts rolling out

Apart from the new Android 10 OS, the Galaxy A70 latest update also brings the February 2020 security patch to the device.

  Published: February 22, 2020 3:10 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A70 (12)

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its premium mid-range Galaxy A70 smartphone. The latest update brings the Android 10 based One UI 2.0 software along with the latest February 2020 security patch to the device. Here’s everything new with the Samsung Galaxy A70 Android 10 latest update.

The Galaxy A70 latest update bumps up the software build version number to A705FNXXU5BTB9. The OTA firmware is about 2.06 GB in size and is currently available for users based in Ukraine. As mentioned, the update also brings the latest February 2020 security patch along with some bug fixes and the usual Android 10 features.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 Android 10 update is rolling out incrementally via OTA. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System updates > Download and install.

The Android 10 based One UI 2.0 update brings new features to the device, including gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, updated icons, and smoother animation. The update also improves the overall system stability and adds several other features to the device such as smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A70 features, specifications

The Galaxy A70 flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. The device also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The smartphone sports a triple-camera setup at the back. That has a 32-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-angle-lens, and also a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

