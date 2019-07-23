Samsung Galaxy A70 gets Galaxy S10's Super Steady Camera feature

Samsung Galaxy A70 is getting the Super Steady Camera feature seen on Korean smartphone maker’s flagship devices. The feature is being brought to Samsung‘s mid-range lineup starting with the Galaxy A70. To recall, the Galaxy A70 is the among the most premium device in revamped Galaxy A-line. It sits below the Galaxy A80 in terms of specifications and price. The Galaxy A70 comes equipped with triple rear camera setup including a 32-megapixel camera at the front as well as rear.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Update: All you need to know

The Galaxy A70’s camera came with support for features like Super slow-motion video recording and AR Emoji. These features were first introduced on Samsung’s flagship smartphones and is being extended to mid-range lineup as well. Now, the smartphone is getting a new feature called Super Steady Camera. The Super Steady Camera feature is another flagship feature being trickled down to the mid-range smartphone segment. This is in-line with Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh’s statement last year where he announced plans to bring key features from Galaxy S line to more affordable devices. The Super Steady Camera feature relies on the ultra wide-angle camera.

It relies on software-based stabilization when users record videos using the ultra wide-angle camera. The feature allows you to record videos with ultrawide view and less shake. The feature works the best when you record videos in bright lighting conditions since the aperture is narrower. The recording does not shoot in full 123-degree field of view and recording is limited to Full HD at 30 frames per second. The Super Steady camera feature can be enabled by clicking on the vibrating hand icon on top of the camera app.

According to Sammobile, the update also improves touch screen performance and stability of the camera. The update, however, does not bring the latest security patch and instead stays stuck with the May security patch. The update is live in the Netherlands and a few other European countries. It can be downloaded from Settings >> Software Update >> Download and Install option. The software update is signed as firmware version A705FNXXU2ASF5 and is around 500MB download for Galaxy A70 users.

