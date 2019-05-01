Samsung Galaxy A70 goes on sale in India starting today: Price, Flipkart offers and more

Samsung’s latest A series smartphone, the Galaxy A70, will be up for purchase in India starting today. The Samsung Galaxy A70 carries a price tag of Rs 28,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the country. It will be available via all offline retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung’s own online store and more. The smartphone is already up for sale on Flipkart with some exciting offers.

Those interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy A70, Flipkart is offering Rs 2,000 cashback on purchasing the device with ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, there is standard EMI option and exchange offer (up to Rs 17,700) is also going on. Samsung was taking pre-orders earlier till April 30. Consumers who pre-booked the smartphone will get Samsung’s U Flex Bluetooth device for just Rs 999. It is originally priced at Rs 3,799.

Samsung Galaxy A70: Specifications and Features

Samsung’s latest Galaxy A70 smartphone is equipped with a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The handset flaunts a fancy waterdrop-style notched display design. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood, which is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Additionally, the South Korean giant has also launched an 8GB RAM variant globally.

As far the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy A70 offers triple camera at the back and a single on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front of the phone, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The camera also offers support for 1080p video recording. Furthermore, the Galaxy A70 features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It ships with the latest Android Pie operating system with One UI out of the box. It is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.