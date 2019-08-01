comscore Samsung Galaxy A70 update brings Night Mode like Galaxy flagship
Samsung Galaxy A70 update brings dedicated Night Mode and July security patch

Samsung Galaxy A70 is one of the best-selling smartphones in the Galaxy A-series. It lacked dedicated Night Mode at the time of launch.

  Published: August 1, 2019 9:50 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A70 (3)

Samsung Galaxy A70 is getting a new update that brings a dedicated night mode to the device. This new update comes after Samsung brought Galaxy S10’s Super Steady mode to the smartphone. When Samsung launched the Galaxy A70 back in April, the camera lacked a dedicated Night Mode. This resulted in Galaxy A70’s camera capturing sub-par images in low-light conditions. The result was especially poor in comparison to other smartphones in the mid-range price segment.

The Korean company is now releasing an update for the smartphone that fixes the low-light photography. The Galaxy A70 gets the long-awaited Night Mode seen on Samsung‘s flagship smartphones. The firmware A705GMDDU3ASG6 is a 367MB download and it also brings July security patch. The update is already live in India and is expected to make its way to other markets in the coming weeks. Samsung notes the security improvement has the first major change being released to the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Premium experience at mid-range price

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Premium experience at mid-range price

The update, first reported by Tizenhelp, notes that Samsung has also added a dedicated QR scanner. This feature is now baked right into the camera interface of the smartphone. The update also includes stability improvements and minor bug fixes. The previous update enhanced the stability of the camera, but it also brought bloatware. A number of Indian Galaxy A70 users claimed that the update added bloat apps to the system. While these apps could be uninstalled, it is still unusual for a software update.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 First Look

According to IDC, Samsung Galaxy A-series did well in the second quarter of 2019. Its market tracker noted that the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 were the best-selling models. The Korean company has also released multiple software updates to ensure that the device remains stable through its life cycle. The smartphone has also been getting timely security updates. It is likely to get the Android Q update once Samsung pushes it to its flagship Galaxy smartphones.

Features Samsung Galaxy A70
Price 28990
Chipset Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras – 32MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

  Published Date: August 1, 2019 9:50 AM IST

