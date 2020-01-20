South-Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A70 users. The new update brings the latest January 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update also improves the overall system stability of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 January 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version A705FNXXU5ASL4 and is currently rolling out for users based in Southeast Europe, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. However, it could be available to other regions soon, RPRNA reports. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it should take a while before reaching all Samsung Galaxy A70 devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 latest security update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the device. This could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A70 features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and Adreno 612 GPU. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging.

