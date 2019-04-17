comscore
  Samsung Galaxy A70 with 4,500mAh battery, 25W fast charging launched: Price in India, specifications and features
Samsung Galaxy A70 with 4,500mAh battery, 25W fast charging launched: Price in India, specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A70 is the fifth Galaxy A-series smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs 28,990 in India and will compete with the likes of Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro in the country.

  Published: April 17, 2019 2:50 PM IST
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup in India. The Galaxy A70 was launched alongside Galaxy A80 at a global unveil in Bangkok last month. The Galaxy A70 joins the expansive Galaxy A-series lineup which includes the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 in India. Samsung calls Galaxy A70 as a smartphone designed for digital natives and brings new features not seen even on its premium flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A70: Price in India and availability

Samsung has priced the Galaxy A70 at Rs 28,990 in India and it will be available for pre-order between April 20 to April 30. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting May 1, 2019 in three colors – White, Blue and Black. It will be available online from Flipkart and Samsung e-shop in addition to all retail stores and Samsung Opera House. The customers who pre-book the smartphone will be able to purchase Samsung U Flex, a Bluetooth device worth Rs 3,799 for just Rs 999.

“Our recently launched Galaxy A line has seen an unprecedented success since its launch. It has reached a milestone of USD 500 million in sales within 40 days of launch. We are confident that we will make Galaxy A line a $4 billion brand by the end of 2019,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy A70: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A70 builds on the design seen with previous models like the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and waterdrop notch. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While the company launched an 8GB RAM variant globally, it does not seem to be bringing it to India.

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions: Big battery, 25W fast charging, triple cameras

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions: Big battery, 25W fast charging, triple cameras

For photography, the Galaxy A70 is equipped with triple rear cameras comprising of a 32-megapixel f/1.7 main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the Galaxy A70 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well with support for 1080p video recording. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie with One UI and packs a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

  Published Date: April 17, 2019 2:50 PM IST

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

