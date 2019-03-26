comscore
  Samsung Galaxy A70 with 6.7-inch Infinity-U display, triple rear cameras unveiled
Samsung Galaxy A70 with 6.7-inch Infinity-U display, triple rear cameras unveiled

The Galaxy A70 comes with a 20:9 cinematic display to let you enjoy gaming and video content.

samsung galaxy a70 unveiled

After recently refreshing the Galaxy A-series lineup with the Galaxy A10, A30 and A60, Samsung has now made the Galaxy A70 official. There is no word on the launch date, availability or pricing of the smartphone, but we expect to know more about it in the coming days. Samsung is already hosting an event on April 10 where it is widely expected to launch the Galaxy A90 with a pop-up selfie snapper, and more details about the Galaxy A70 could be expected at the event.

Talking about the highlights of the Galaxy A70, the smartphone comes with an Infinity-U display notch cut-out, triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner and more. Just like the other A-series devices, this one too comes with a “Glasstic” back, which means it its transparent hard plastic with a laminated coating that looks and feels like glass. This adds a premium touch to the look and feel of the smartphone.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications and features

The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ super AMOLED display with a tall aspect ratio of 20:9. The notch houses a 32-megapixel front camera (f/1.7 aperture) for selfies and video calling. It is by far, the highest resolution front camera on a Samsung smartphone yet. There is no word on the chipset, but the phone comes with 128GB onboard storage, and two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Long battery life, triple camera setup, amazing display

Talking about triple rear cameras, Samsung hasn’t revealed anything about the primary sensor, but the secondary sensor is an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle module, and the third is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking the Galaxy A70 comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. This also makes the Galaxy A70 the first smartphone, besides Galaxy S10 5G, to go above 18W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

For security, there is face recognition, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, which will most likely be an optical one. On the software front, the Galaxy A70 will run Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top. And then, services like Samsung Pay, Knox security and Samsung Pass are also a part of the skin.

