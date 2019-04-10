comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple cameras, 4,500mAh battery, 25W fast charging goes official
News

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple cameras, 4,500mAh battery, 25W fast charging goes official

News

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A70 which features an Infinity-U display, triple rear cameras and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging tech. The smartphone has been launched alongside the Galaxy A80.

  • Published: April 10, 2019 7:32 PM IST
samsung galaxy a50

Samsung hosted simultaneous launch events in Milan, Sao Paulo and Bangkok where it launched the flagship Galaxy A80 and the mid-range Galaxy A70 smartphones. The Galaxy A80 comes with a full-screen display without any notch or punch hole cameras, but that isn’t the same with the Galaxy A70.

The smartphone features an Infinity-U display, which is Samsung’s version of waterdrop notch, triple rear cameras and more. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 26, and pricing will be known closer to the sale date. Here’s all you need to know about the Galaxy A70.

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions: Full-screen display, rotating triple cameras and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions: Full-screen display, rotating triple cameras and more

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications

The smartphone houses a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display running at 1080×2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 675 SoC with octa-core CPU where you have two performance cores clocked at 2GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 1.7GHz. There are two variants – 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, with 128GB onboard storage being constant.

Moving on to the cameras, you get triple sensors at the back – a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32-megapixel front camera of f/2.0 aperture.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A70 features

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and GPS. For security, you have an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, same as the Galaxy S10, and face recognition using front camera is also supported. On the software front, you get Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top. And to keep things ticking, you get a massive 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, making it the first A-series smartphone to be able to charge quickly.

  • Published Date: April 10, 2019 7:32 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro Fortnite support teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; launch imminent
News
Realme 3 Pro Fortnite support teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official: Specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights

News

Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

News

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Realme 3 Pro Fortnite support teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch on April 23

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official: Specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official: Specifications, features
Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights

News

Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights
Samsung Galaxy A80 with 'rotating triple-camera' official

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 with 'rotating triple-camera' official
A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

News

A Galaxy Event: How to watch Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A80 रोटेटिंग ट्रिपल कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, बैक में है 48मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

व्हाट्सएप पर अब एक साथ भेज सकते हैं 30 ऑडियो फाइल्स

स्नैपड्रैगन 855 और 10X जूम फीचर के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Oppo Reno, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

मोबाइल और PC पर ऐसे चेक करें अपना PF (Provident Fund) बैलेंस

Voto ने भारत में लॉन्च किया ड्यूल रियर कैमरे वाला V9 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Realme 3 Pro Fortnite support teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; launch imminent
News
Realme 3 Pro Fortnite support teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official: Specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official: Specifications, features
Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights

News

Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights
Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India

News

Uber Vouchers launched for businesses in India
Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch on April 23

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch on April 23