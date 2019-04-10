Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple cameras, 4,500mAh battery, 25W fast charging goes official

Samsung hosted simultaneous launch events in Milan, Sao Paulo and Bangkok where it launched the flagship Galaxy A80 and the mid-range Galaxy A70 smartphones. The Galaxy A80 comes with a full-screen display without any notch or punch hole cameras, but that isn’t the same with the Galaxy A70.

The smartphone features an Infinity-U display, which is Samsung’s version of waterdrop notch, triple rear cameras and more. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 26, and pricing will be known closer to the sale date. Here’s all you need to know about the Galaxy A70.

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications

The smartphone houses a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display running at 1080×2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 675 SoC with octa-core CPU where you have two performance cores clocked at 2GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 1.7GHz. There are two variants – 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, with 128GB onboard storage being constant.

Moving on to the cameras, you get triple sensors at the back – a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32-megapixel front camera of f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A70 features

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and GPS. For security, you have an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, same as the Galaxy S10, and face recognition using front camera is also supported. On the software front, you get Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top. And to keep things ticking, you get a massive 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, making it the first A-series smartphone to be able to charge quickly.