South-Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, is looking to expand its ‘A-series‘ range of smartphones with a new mid-range handset. The company has not revealed any details about the launch timeline of the device. But, it may likely unveil the smartphone during the summer.

In the meantime, some unofficial renders for the device have just surfaced online courtesy of CompareRaja, showcasing the design of the upcoming Galaxy A70e smartphone. The leaked renders showcase a 6.1-inch Infinity-V display on the device front along with an earpiece speaker at the top. This design is similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy M-series. The screen comes with huge bezels on its sides and a thick chin at the bottom.

Additionally, the Galaxy A70e features a glass finish on the back with a rear-facing physical fingerprint sensor. The image further showcases what appears to be a triple-camera setup on the back in a vertical arrangement. Taking a closer look, we get three-rear camera sensors and a dual-tone LED flash in the primary camera setup.

The render also highlights the presence of the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device. Other aspects of the Galaxy A70e are a SIM ejector tray on the left edge and a MicroUSB 2.0 charging port on the bottom while the 3.5mm headphone jack is at the top.

The Galaxy A70e design, as seen on the renders, is a questionable choice from Samsung. Perhaps, the phone is meant to be affordable and has only the basic mid-range specifications. But, even then, there is no need for the device to appear in the Galaxy A-series lineup as it’s Samsung’s high-end smartphone segment series.

Samsung Galaxy A70e expected features

Given that the device could be a mid-range smartphone, it is likely that Samsung may opt for its in-house Exynos series SoC. On the software side, the device should run on the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box. Although, we are not sure if and when Samsung is planning to launch the rumored Galaxy A70e.