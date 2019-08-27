comscore Samsung Galaxy A70s certified by WiFi Alliance ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy A70s certified by WiFi Alliance, launch seems imminent

Samsung Galaxy A70s is expected to debut as an incremental update to the Galaxy A70 and will join Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s in the Galaxy A family.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 5:32 PM IST
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s as the newest addition to its Galaxy A family. The Korean company has also introduced Galaxy A10s as another new device in this family. These new launches suggest that the company is working on ‘s’ version of its successful Galaxy A series. With Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s now official, it might be the turn of Galaxy A70s to break cover.

Ahead of its official launch, the Samsung Galaxy A70s has appeared on the WiFi Alliance website today. The device appeared on the platform just days after it was first seen on Geekbench. A device with model number SM-A707F has been certified by the WiFi alliance. The model number is the same as the one seen on Geekbench earlier. This could be the upcoming Galaxy A70s, an incremental update to Galaxy A70. For Samsung, the updated Galaxy A-series has been a success among consumers and it seems to be capitalizing on it.

The Galaxy A70s, when it stopped by Geekbench, revealed that it could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6150 SoC. While the codename belongs to Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, we might actually see the Snapdragon 730 inside the Galaxy A70s. So, it is not immediately clear which chipset Samsung plans to use on the updated version of Galaxy A70. The scores achieved by the device also support the plausibility of seeing Snapdragon 730 on the device.

If the Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s are anything to go by then we are looking at minor updates in the case of Galaxy A70s. We might see Samsung launch the smartphone without any fanfare in the coming days. There are rumors that Samsung is preparing to launch its first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera. It could be the Galaxy A70s and it might be offered in Black, White and Lavender color options.

