Samsung Galaxy A70s, A30s, A20s may launch in India soon
News

Samsung Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A20s may launch in India soon; color options leaked

News

Samsung is said to soon launch three new handsets in India, dubbed Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A20s. The Galaxy A70s is tipped to offer a 64-megapixel primary rear camera.

  • Published: June 10, 2019 11:22 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A70 (4)

Samsung has launched a handful of smartphones under its refreshed Galaxy A series, which include Galaxy A70, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A20. Now, Samsung is said to launch three new handsets in India, dubbed Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A30s, and Galaxy A20s. The South Korean giant will reportedly unveil these phones sometime in the second half of 2019.

A fresh report reveals that the Galaxy A70s and Galaxy A30s will come in three colors, including black, white, and lavender. MSP further reports that we might get to see the Galaxy A20s in black and blue colors. Furthermore, the design of the upcoming Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A20s are expected to be similar to the standard versions. At the moment, it is unknown what “s” here stands for, but it could mean a minor upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor, to launch in H2 2019

Samsung Galaxy A70 features, specifications

Comparatively, the Galaxy A70 packs a 32-megapixel primary camera. To recall, the Galaxy A70 packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The handset flaunts a fancy waterdrop-style notched display design. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The device offers triple cameras at the back and a single on the front. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset runs Android 9 Pie operating system with One UI out of the box. It is kept alive by a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A20 features, specifications

Talking about the Galaxy A20, it features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This handset sports an Infinity-V display notch. Under the hood is an Exynos 7884 octa-core processor. Furthermore, one can expand the internal storage up to 512GB. On the camera front, Samsung has added a dual camera setup on the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019; V15 Pro, Galaxy A70, Poco F1 and more

Samsung Galaxy A30 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 offers a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. Internally, the smartphone packs an Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset. Furthermore, the Galaxy A30 offers a dual-rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie sensor. Additionally, Samsung has also stuffed in a 4,000mAh battery.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 10, 2019 11:22 AM IST

