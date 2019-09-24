Samsung Galaxy A70s has been in the news for quite sometime now. While there’s no official word from Samsung yet, reports claim that the Galaxy A70s will launch in India this month. In the meantime, a new Samsung Galaxy A70s leak shows off its key features and design.

The latest Samsung Galaxy A70s leak is basically related to a listing on TENAA. As with such listings, we get a glimpse at the upcoming device’s design and key features. On the design aspect, it is seen flaunting a prism texture at the back and a Violet color. The overall look is quite like the Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s.

Samsung Galaxy A70s key features leaked

The TENAA listing reveals that the Galaxy A70s features dimensions of 164.2×76.7×7.9mm. It will flaunt a 6.7-inch display, and a recent leak hinted at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC under the hood. It is also expected to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Other features teased so far include dual-SIM functionality, 6GB of RAM, and support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac standard. The smartphone’s USP is its photographic chops. As per leaks, the device will boast a 64-megapixel primary camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

A recent IANS report claimed that Samsung India plans to launch the Galaxy A70s sometime this month. Prices for the device are also likely to start around Rs 30,000. Unsurprisingly, it is more expensive than the Galaxy A50s (Rs 22,999/Rs 24,999), and the Galaxy A30s (Rs 16,999).

Samsung Galaxy A20s launch

Just yesterday, Samsung launched the Galaxy A20s with a price tag of TBH 6,490 (approximately Rs 15,150). There’s however no word on an India launch yet.

The Galaxy A20s features a 6.4-inch HD+ TFT display, Snapdragon 450 SoC, up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB storage. There is a triple camera setup (13-megapixel+8-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera up front. There is also a 4,000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, and it runs Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top.