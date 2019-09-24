comscore Samsung Galaxy A70s leak hints at design and key features
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked ahead of official launch
News

Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked ahead of official launch

News

There’s no word from Samsung on when it plans to officially launch the Galaxy A70s. If reports are to be believed though, it could launch in India this month.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 10:40 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-a70s-tenaa-leak

Image Credit: TENAA

Samsung Galaxy A70s has been in the news for quite sometime now. While there’s no official word from Samsung yet, reports claim that the Galaxy A70s will launch in India this month. In the meantime, a new Samsung Galaxy A70s leak shows off its key features and design.

The latest Samsung Galaxy A70s leak is basically related to a listing on TENAA. As with such listings, we get a glimpse at the upcoming device’s design and key features. On the design aspect, it is seen flaunting a prism texture at the back and a Violet color. The overall look is quite like the Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s.

Samsung Galaxy A70s key features leaked

The TENAA listing reveals that the Galaxy A70s features dimensions of 164.2×76.7×7.9mm. It will flaunt a 6.7-inch display, and a recent leak hinted at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC under the hood. It is also expected to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Other features teased so far include dual-SIM functionality, 6GB of RAM, and support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac standard. The smartphone’s USP is its photographic chops. As per leaks, the device will boast a 64-megapixel primary camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

A recent IANS report claimed that Samsung India plans to launch the Galaxy A70s sometime this month. Prices for the device are also likely to start around Rs 30,000. Unsurprisingly, it is more expensive than the Galaxy A50s (Rs 22,999/Rs 24,999), and the Galaxy A30s (Rs 16,999).

Samsung Galaxy A20s launch

Just yesterday, Samsung launched the Galaxy A20s with a price tag of TBH 6,490 (approximately Rs 15,150). There’s however no word on an India launch yet.

The Galaxy A20s features a 6.4-inch HD+ TFT display, Snapdragon 450 SoC, up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB storage. There is a triple camera setup (13-megapixel+8-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera up front. There is also a 4,000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, and it runs Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 10:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

News

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

News

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor
Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know
Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

News

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Dish TV दीवाली से पहले लॉन्च कर सकता है अपना Android TV बेस्ड सेट-टॉप बॉक्स, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Tata Sky नया कनेक्शन के इंस्टॉलेशन में देरी पर देगी 246 रुपये कैशबैक

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: पुणे से इन 4 टीमों ने क्या क्वॉलीफाई

Apple iPhone 11 फ्लिपकार्ट और अमेजन से हुआ ऑउट-ऑफ-स्टॉक

Xiaomi ने किया कंफर्म, कल लॉन्च होने वाले Redmi 8A में USB Type-C port और fast charging सपोर्ट होगा


News

Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A70s key features, design leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10's latest software update adds Galaxy Note 10's camera features
Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more

News

Vivo U10 to launch in India today: Live stream details, pricing and more
OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online

News

OnePlus TV to port bezel-less display; real-world images online
Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart