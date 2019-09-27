Samsung Galaxy A70s launched in India: Price, specifications, featutes

Samsung has launched the refreshed model of Galaxy A70 in India. Dubbed the Samsung Galaxy A70s, it is company’s first smartphone that packs a 64-megapixel rear camera along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Other specifications are mostly similar to the predecessor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675. The handset will be offered in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White color options. Here’s all you need to know about the new Galaxy A70s.

Samsung Galaxy A70s: Price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A70s has been launched in two variants in India. The starting model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 28,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will retail for Rs 30,999. The smartphone will be made available starting September 28 across online and offline retailers, as well as Samsung Opera House and Samsung online store.

In terms of the launch offers, Samsung has partnered with major telecom operators – Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. All consumers using these connections will get additional offers on the purchase of Galaxy A70s.

Specifications and features

Samsung’s latest Galaxy A70s smartphone comes equipped with a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The handset flaunts a fancy waterdrop-style notched display design. It is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood, which is backed by 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy A70 offers triple camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front of the phone, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Furthermore, the Galaxy A70 features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It ships with the latest Android Pie operating system with One UI out-of-the-box. It is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Features Samsung Galaxy A70 Samsung Galaxy A70s Price 28990 28999 Chipset Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with OneUI Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch full HD+ 6.7-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 128GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM Rear Camera Triple cameras – 32MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple – 64MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery 4,500mAh 4500mAh

Story Timeline