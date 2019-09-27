comscore Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console
The new Samsung Galaxy A70s has been leaked in Google listing, revealing some key details. It will feature a 64-megapixel camera and more.

  • Published: September 27, 2019 10:31 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A70 (2)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A70s was recently spotted on TENAA listing and Wi-Fi alliance revealing some key specifications. Now, the Samsung phone has been spotted on Google Play Console listing, which confirms some of the previously leaked specifications. Here is everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked specifications

As per the listing (spotted by 91Mobiles), the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. There is no word on the storage, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see 64GB / 128GB onboard storage. The listing also confirms a FHD+ panel with 1080×2400 pixels resolution and 420ppi pixel density. On the software front, it will run Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

Another leak where user manual surfaced reveals that there will be a dual nanoSIM card slot. A dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion will also be present. In the photography department, you will get a triple rear camera module featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera (Samsung GW1 sensor). The resolution of other two camera modules isn’t known, but we can expect an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. To keep things ticking, it will likely come with a 4,000mAh battery, with fast charging over USB Type-C.

Samsung Galaxy A70

The Galaxy A70, on the other hand, features a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device packs a 32-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera setup which includes a 32-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The handset comes with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Features Samsung Galaxy A70
Price 28990
Chipset Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple cameras – 32MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

