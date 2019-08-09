Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy A-series has played an important role in the company regaining some of its lost market share in India. The company has already launched the Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A70. But it is far from done. Going by reports, Samsung plans to launch three new devices. These include the Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, and the Galaxy A70s. Ahead of the official launch, a Galaxy A70s leak has given us a glimpse at some of its key features.

Samsung Galaxy A70s leak

A Samsung Galaxy A70s listing on Geekbench has been spotted, which hints at an imminent launch. This list, spotted by SamMobile, reiterates that the upcoming device is likely to come with a 64-megapixel camera. This is likely the company’s own ISOCELL Bright GW1 64-megapixel camera sensor.

This will no doubt be the USP of the upcoming device. 64-megapixel cameras seem to be next big trend in the smartphone industry. Companies like Realme and Xiaomi have already announced this technology. They plan to introduce it on their upcoming smartphones as early as this year.

Coming back to the Galaxy A70s. The Geekbench listing further reveals that the smartphone (model SM-A707F) will come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC under the hood. Alongside it will be up to 6GB of RAM. On the software front, it is likely to run Android Pie-based One UI.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30 Galaxy A70 Samsung Galaxy A20 Price 16990 28990 12490 Chipset Exynos 7904 Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC Exynos 7884 SoC OS Android 9 Pie OneUI (Android 9 Pie) Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Super AMOLED-6.4-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Triple cameras – 32MP + 8MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP 32MP 8MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline