Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor, to launch in H2 2019

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A70 smartphone in India which comes with a triple rear camera setup, a massive 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, Snapdragon 675 SoC and more. Now, details of the Galaxy A70 successor have cropped up. Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch the Galaxy A70s sometime in the second half of 2019. One of the highlights of the smartphone will be a 64-megapixel rear camera, as opposed to the 32-megapixel primary camera on the Galaxy A70.

The piece of information comes from ETNews, which claims that the Galaxy A70s will be the world’s first smartphone to come with a higher pixel resolution sensor. Earlier this month, Samsung announced the 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with pixel size of 0.8-micrometer (μm).

The Bright GW1 is equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts the received light into an electric signal based on the illumination of the environment. What’s more, the GW1 supports real-time high dynamic range (HDR)

Samsung already has a 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor, which can be found in the Redmi Note 7s, and other smartphones. And the company also announced a new 48-megapixel image sensor which seems like an improvement over the previous, and it’s been called ISOCELL Bright GM2.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, S10 & S10e: First Look

Samsung Galaxy A70: Price, specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is priced at Rs 28,990 and comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The handset flaunts a fancy waterdrop-style notched display design. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood, which is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In the photography department, the Galaxy A70 offers triple camera at the back and a single on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front of the phone, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The camera also offers support for 1080p video recording.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A70 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It ships with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with One UI out of the box. It is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.