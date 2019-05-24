comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor, to launch in H2 2019
News

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor, to launch in H2 2019

News

Samsung recently unveiled the 64-megapixel camera sensor, and it is the highest pixel resolution available for mobile phones today. The upcoming Galaxy A70s is expected to be the first smartphone to come with this sensor.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 11:09 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A70 (9)

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A70 smartphone in India which comes with a triple rear camera setup, a massive 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, Snapdragon 675 SoC and more. Now, details of the Galaxy A70 successor have cropped up. Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch the Galaxy A70s sometime in the second half of 2019. One of the highlights of the smartphone will be a 64-megapixel rear camera, as opposed to the 32-megapixel primary camera on the Galaxy A70.

The piece of information comes from ETNews, which claims that the Galaxy A70s will be the world’s first smartphone to come with a higher pixel resolution sensor. Earlier this month, Samsung announced the 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with pixel size of 0.8-micrometer (μm).

The Bright GW1 is equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts the received light into an electric signal based on the illumination of the environment. What’s more, the GW1 supports real-time high dynamic range (HDR)

Samsung announces new 64MP camera sensor; could use in upcoming Galaxy Note 10?

Also Read

Samsung announces new 64MP camera sensor; could use in upcoming Galaxy Note 10?

Samsung already has a 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor, which can be found in the Redmi Note 7s, and other smartphones. And the company also announced a new 48-megapixel image sensor which seems like an improvement over the previous, and it’s been called ISOCELL Bright GM2.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, S10 & S10e: First Look

Samsung Galaxy A70: Price, specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is priced at Rs 28,990 and comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The handset flaunts a fancy waterdrop-style notched display design. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood, which is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Premium experience at mid-range price

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Premium experience at mid-range price

In the photography department, the Galaxy A70 offers triple camera at the back and a single on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front of the phone, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The camera also offers support for 1080p video recording.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A70 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It ships with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with One UI out of the box. It is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 11:09 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review
News
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review
League of Legends Mobile in the works

Gaming

League of Legends Mobile in the works

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

News

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India

Deals

Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

News

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets camera update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets camera update
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color
Honor 20 Pro matches OnePlus 7 Pro in DxOMark ranking

News

Honor 20 Pro matches OnePlus 7 Pro in DxOMark ranking
Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charging Duo pad launched

News

Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charging Duo pad launched

हिंदी समाचार

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Vivo V15 और Vivo Y17 समार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

Sansung Galaxy S10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन के लिए कंपनी ने जारी किया अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुआ कैमरा

Xiaomi Redmi K20 में गेमर्स के लिए होगा यह खास फीचर, 28 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Polarized Sunglasses भारत में Mi.com के जरिए बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

अमेजन पर तेजी से बिकने वाला फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन बना OnePlus 7 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor
News
Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor
SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space

News

SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space
Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

News

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans
Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

News

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?
Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch

News

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch