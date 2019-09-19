Samsung is on a spree of launching refreshed versions of its existing smartphones in India. According to IANS, the South Korean giant is now planning on launching its most premium Galaxy A device yet. The device in question is the Samsung Galaxy A70s, and it is set to launch later this month.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy A70s will launch as the successor to the Galaxy A70. As per IANS, the Galaxy A70s is likely to come in two variants. Prices will start around Rs 30,000. It will be the first Samsung device to boast a 64-megapixel camera sensor. It is also likely to sport Samsung’s new design language seen in recently launched Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s.

These devices launched in India last week, and are essentially upgraded versions of the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30. The Galaxy A50s costs Rs 24,999 for 6GB RAM variant, and Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. The Galaxy A30s, on the other hand, costs Rs 16,999.

With these new smartphones, Samsung aims to make its Galaxy A-series a $4-billion brand in India. The company claims to have sold 5 million Galaxy A-series devices in just 70 days. This helped achieve $1 billion in revenue. “Our aim is to make Galaxy A series a $4-billion brand in India this year. We are now on track to exceed our target,” Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice-President, Samsung India said.

Samsung Galaxy M-series launch

To cash in on the upcoming festive sales, Samsung recently launched two new Galaxy ‘M’ smartphones. These include the Galaxy M10s and the Galaxy M30s. Both devices go on sale via Amazon India and Samsung’s online store starting September 29. The Galaxy M10s costs Rs 8,999 for the variant with 32GB storage and 3GB of RAM. The Galaxy M30s, on the other hand, costs Rs 13,999 for the base model and Rs 16,999 for the top model.

With Inputs from IANS

