Samsung Galaxy A71 5G certified by WiFi Alliance; launch seems imminent

The latest certification suggests that the SM-A7160 model is indeed the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone, and it might make its debut sooner than later.

  • Updated: February 22, 2020 1:12 PM IST
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 as the newest addition to its Galaxy A family. Now, the company seems to be working on 5G variant of Galaxy A71 smartphone. The device was just spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website with the SM-A7160 model number.

The latest certification suggests that the SM-A7160 model is indeed the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone, and it might make its debut sooner than later. According to the listing, the Galaxy A71 5G will support WiFi dual-band a/b/g/n/ac connectivity. Along with it, the Wi-Fi certification also revealed that the smartphone will run the latest Android 10 out-of-the-box, 91mobiles reports.

The rest of the details of the Samsung Galaxy A71 are yet to be revealed. However, a previous Geekbench listing claimed that the handset could draw its power from an Exynos 980 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. This likely means that the company will launch the 5G-capable smartphone in some countries across the globe. The device also listed to scored 3,078 points in the single-core test and 7,346 in the multi-core test. It remains to be seen what significant changes it will bring over the original Galaxy A71 4G.

Samsung Galaxy A71 4G features, specifications

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy A71 4G made its debut earlier this year. To recap, the smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-O panel. It runs on the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 on the software front. The Galaxy A71 4G also comes with a starting price of Rs. 29,999 in India.

Internally, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the imaging front, the phone sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which has a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2020 1:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 22, 2020 1:12 PM IST

