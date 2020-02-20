Samsung launched the Galaxy A71 smartphone in India yesterday without much fanfare. While the smartphone is only 4G variant, a leak reveals the company is already working on its 5G variant, the Galaxy A71 5G. The device has surfaced online on the Geekbench benchmarking website, which reveals some of its key specifications.

The alleged Samsung Galaxy A71 5G phone is listed on the Geekbench website with model number SM-A7160. The device has scored 3,078 and 7,346 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. As per the benchmark database, the Galaxy A71 5G smartphone will also ship with the latest Android 10 OS based on One UI 2.0 custom skin.

The listing also stated the upcoming Galaxy A71 5G device will be powered by an Exynos 980 SoC. It will also be available in an 8GB RAM option. As of now, there is not much known about the smartphone and there is no info on the launch date as well.

However, the report noted that the device could share some same specifications with the 4G variant. Considering it is a 5G running device, it could also pack a bigger battery cell to compensate for the processing power of the 5G modem.

Samsung Galaxy A71 4G specifications, features

The Galaxy A71 4G flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two dedicated 5-megapixel depth and macro sensors.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 4G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.