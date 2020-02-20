comscore Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted on Geekbench | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 980 processor
News

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 980 processor

News

The Galaxy A71 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with the company's in-house processor and Android 10. Read on to know more.

  • Published: February 20, 2020 3:41 PM IST
Samsung logo inverted

Image Credits: Pixabay

Samsung launched the Galaxy A71 smartphone in India yesterday without much fanfare. While the smartphone is only 4G variant, a leak reveals the company is already working on its 5G variant, the Galaxy A71 5G. The device has surfaced online on the Geekbench benchmarking website, which reveals some of its key specifications.

Related Stories


The alleged Samsung Galaxy A71 5G phone is listed on the Geekbench website with model number SM-A7160. The device has scored 3,078 and 7,346 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. As per the benchmark database, the Galaxy A71 5G smartphone will also ship with the latest Android 10 OS based on One UI 2.0 custom skin.

The listing also stated the upcoming Galaxy A71 5G device will be powered by an Exynos 980 SoC. It will also be available in an 8GB RAM option. As of now, there is not much known about the smartphone and there is no info on the launch date as well.

However, the report noted that the device could share some same specifications with the 4G variant. Considering it is a 5G running device, it could also pack a bigger battery cell to compensate for the processing power of the 5G modem.

Samsung Galaxy A71 4G specifications, features

The Galaxy A71 4G flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two dedicated 5-megapixel depth and macro sensors.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

The Samsung Galaxy A71 4G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 3:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update
News
Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update
New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more

News

New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more

Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from investors

News

Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from investors

Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India

News

Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price

Most Popular

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update

New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more

Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from investors

Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 980 processor

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 980 processor
Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications

News

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens

हिंदी समाचार

Coronavirus से भारत में कैसे बढ़ जाएंगे मोबाइल, AC, TV और फ्रिज की कीमतें?

HiFuture FlyBuds ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरबड्स भारत में 2,499 रुपये में लॉन्च, 19 घंटे का है बैटरी बैकअप

Realme X50 Pro 5G की कीमत को लेकर हुआ खुलासा, जानिए कितने रुपये का होगा पहला 5जी स्मार्टफोन

अब फ्लाइट में भी मिलेगा इंटरनेट, टाटा की इस कंपनी ने भारत में शुरू की सेवा

Mi Electric Toothbrush हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी कीमत और बेहतरीन फीचर

News

Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update
News
Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update
New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more

News

New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more
Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from investors

News

Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from investors
Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India

News

Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-booking in India starts from February 21: Price