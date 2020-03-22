Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted on TENAA: Check details

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G recently made an appearance 3C certification authority and GeekBench as well. Now, the device has been spotted on TENAA. The listing has revealed a few details about the device. The 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy A71 will pack a 4,370mAh battery. Its dimensions are 162.6 x 75.5 x 8.1mm and it will weigh about 185 grams.

The smartphone will likely come with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 980 chipset, paired with its Shannon 5G modem. Comparatively, the original version of the Galaxy A71 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Notably, the company’s Exynos 980 5G chipset was first introduced with the Vivo X30 series, which made its debut at the end of 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G could have a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. It will reportedly be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing sensor. The front camera, internal storage, and display details are currently under wraps. However, rumors suggest that this Samsung phone will sport a 6.7-inch display. There could a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Samsung is likely to offer a 128GB storage model too. As per the Wi-Fi Alliance website, the handset will support WiFi dual-band a/b/g/n/ac connectivity. Along with it, the Wi-Fi certification also revealed that the smartphone will run the latest Android 10 out-of-the-box. A previous Geekbench listing claimed that the smartphone could draw its power from an Exynos 980 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM.

The device also listed to scored 3,078 points in the single-core test and 7,346 in the multi-core test. It remains to be seen what significant changes it will bring over the original Galaxy A71 4G. Besides, the company is yet to confirm the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G.