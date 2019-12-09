comscore Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked online
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked; hinting at a Galaxy Note 10-like design
News

Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked; hinting at a Galaxy Note 10-like design

News

Based on the leaked render, the smartphone is set to come with a center-aligned punch-hole display.

  • Published: December 9, 2019 3:16 PM IST
samsung galaxy a71

Credit - Evleaks

Samsung has been updating its Galaxy A-series smartphones for a while with the launch of Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A20s, and Galaxy A90 5G. However, the Korean company is also working on the next-generation Galaxy A-series, which will arrive in 2020. After facing strong competition from Chinese smartphone makers in the mid-range price segment, Samsung revamped its Galaxy A-series. It received strong responses from both critics as well as consumers. Now, renders of Samsung Galaxy A71 have leaked online showcasing the smartphone’s front design.

Samsung Galaxy A71 leaked render detailed

The Samsung Galaxy A71 smartphone has been spotted online in the past giving us a fair idea of what to expect. Now, alleged renders of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online showing us its design. The render, shared by Evan Blass, hints at a design that is not too different from what we see on the Galaxy Note 10.

The smartphone comes equipped with a volume rocker and power button on the right side. The ejectable SIM card tray is on the left side, while the bottom of the phone houses a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an external speaker. The Galaxy A71 could be one of the most premium smartphone in the Galaxy A-series.

Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked hinting at punch-hole display, quad cameras

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked hinting at punch-hole display, quad cameras

Specifications and features (expected)

Based on the previous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy A71 will feature a 6.7-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display and Android 10 OS. It will also have a full-screen design with slim bezels and a punch-hole camera at the top. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A91 running Android 10 to launch in 2020

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A91 running Android 10 to launch in 2020

A Geekbench leak earlier this year, hinted at the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood. For photography, the smartphone is likely to come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The setup will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a ToF sensor.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 9, 2019 3:16 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

69999

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked
Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans

Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17

News

Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

News

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Most Popular

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Samsung in talks with MediaTek for 5G chips: Report

Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked

Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung in talks with MediaTek for 5G chips: Report

News

Samsung in talks with MediaTek for 5G chips: Report
Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite receive Bluetooth Certification, hints at imminent launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite receive Bluetooth Certification, hints at imminent launch
Samsung Galaxy M40 gets Rs 2,000 discount online

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M40 gets Rs 2,000 discount online
Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features

हिंदी समाचार

Realme U1 हुआ 2,500 रुपये सस्ता हुआ, ये है नई कीमत

ISRO 11 दिसंबर को जासूसी सहित 10 उपग्रह लॉन्च करेगा

Vivo V17 भारत में 8जीबी रैम और 128जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite और Galaxy Note 10 Lite को मिला Bluetooth सर्टिफिकेशन

Xiaomi Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन AnTuTu वेबसाइट में स्पॉट

News

Samsung in talks with MediaTek for 5G chips: Report
News
Samsung in talks with MediaTek for 5G chips: Report
Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 alleged render leaked
Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17

News

Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17
Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

News

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack