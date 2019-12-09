Samsung has been updating its Galaxy A-series smartphones for a while with the launch of Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A20s, and Galaxy A90 5G. However, the Korean company is also working on the next-generation Galaxy A-series, which will arrive in 2020. After facing strong competition from Chinese smartphone makers in the mid-range price segment, Samsung revamped its Galaxy A-series. It received strong responses from both critics as well as consumers. Now, renders of Samsung Galaxy A71 have leaked online showcasing the smartphone’s front design.

Samsung Galaxy A71 leaked render detailed

The Samsung Galaxy A71 smartphone has been spotted online in the past giving us a fair idea of what to expect. Now, alleged renders of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online showing us its design. The render, shared by Evan Blass, hints at a design that is not too different from what we see on the Galaxy Note 10.

The smartphone comes equipped with a volume rocker and power button on the right side. The ejectable SIM card tray is on the left side, while the bottom of the phone houses a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an external speaker. The Galaxy A71 could be one of the most premium smartphone in the Galaxy A-series.

Specifications and features (expected)

Based on the previous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy A71 will feature a 6.7-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display and Android 10 OS. It will also have a full-screen design with slim bezels and a punch-hole camera at the top. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor for security.

A Geekbench leak earlier this year, hinted at the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood. For photography, the smartphone is likely to come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The setup will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a ToF sensor.

