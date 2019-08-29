Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy A-series smartphones with the launch of Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s. However, the Korean company is also working on the next-generation Galaxy A-series, which will arrive in 2020. After facing strong competition from Chinese smartphone makers in the mid-range price segment, Samsung revamped its Galaxy A-series. The new series has received strong response from both critics as well as consumers. Now, details of Samsung’s plan to further revamp the product category has become clear.

Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A91 are said to be the first devices to debut as part of its next-generation lineup. According to Galaxy Club, both the devices will launch with Android 10 out of the box. This could mean that these two smartphones will become official right after the launch of Galaxy S11 series early next year. The Galaxy S flagship is generally the first to debut with new version of Android but Samsung might be tweaked that plan last year.

It introduced One UI on Galaxy Note 9 and other devices ahead of the launch of Galaxy S10 early this year. There is a possibility that we will see next version of One UI arrive for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 family towards the end of this year. The Galaxy S11 family might get an updated version, which could then be released for the Galaxy A-series as well. The new information comes amidst report yesterday which claimed that Samsung plans to launch Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy A91 this year.

It now seems that Samsung is using the ‘s’ branding for the incremental update being introduced this year. Whereas the Galaxy A91 and Galaxy A71 will come as a major update to Galaxy A90 and Galaxy A70 models. The Galaxy A90 5G, on the other hand, is tipped to launch towards the end of this year and will be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones. It is expected to Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

Both Samsung Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy A91 are tipped to feature a 6.67-inch display. Tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed Galaxy A91 will launch in India soon and will be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. The Galaxy A91 is also expected to be first device after Galaxy Note 10+ to support 45W fast charging. It is also rumored to be world’s first smartphone to feature a 108-megapixel main camera. The details remain scant at this moment but it does seem like Samsung wants to build on the success of Galaxy A-series.