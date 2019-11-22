It’s no secret that Samsung is planning to launch its next-generation Galaxy A smartphones in early 2020. We recently came across leaked renders showing what the Galaxy A51 will look like. Now, a new set of renders have been spotted showing what the Samsung Galaxy A71 is likely to look like.

As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy A71 will succeed the year’s Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A70s. The renders, courtesy of Cashkaro.com, show the upcoming device in all possible angles. At first glance, the design language is similar to what we saw on the Galaxy A51 leak. This device too seems to be featuring a punch-hole display up front, and an L-shaped camera module at the back.

Samsung Galaxy A71 expected features, specifications

Based on the leaks, the Galaxy A71 is set to feature a 6.7-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display. As mentioned, it features a full-screen design with slim bezels and a punch-hole camera at the top. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor for security.

A Geekbench leak earlier this year, hinted at the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood. Other features likely to be included are 8GB of RAM, dual-SIM card slots, and USB Type-C port.

For photography, the smartphone is likely to come with a quad-camera setup at the back. As per leaks, the setup will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a ToF sensor.

Features Samsung Galaxy A70 Samsung Galaxy A70s Price 28990 28999 Chipset Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with OneUI Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch full HD+ 6.7-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 128GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM Rear Camera Triple cameras – 32MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple – 64MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery 4,500mAh 4500mAh