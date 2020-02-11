Samsung has started pushing a new software update to the Galaxy A71 devices. The update brings with it the month-old January 2020 security patch. Samsung hasn’t released the changelog for the update, but it likely improves the overall system stability of the device as well. The latest Galaxy A71 update carries the software build version number A715FXXU1ATA7 and is rolling out for users based in Europe. It also brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with January 2020 security patch. The update firmware size is about 4.54 GB and is based on the latest Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 custom skin.

As per Google’s Android changelog bulletin, the January 2020 security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application on the device. This exploit could have allowed the user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes a flaw that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 update is rolling out via OTA in a staged manner. Although, it could take a while before reaching all the Galaxy A71 units gradually in the coming weeks. Users will get a push-notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A71 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 made its debut back in December 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also has a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated 5-megapixel depth and macro sensors.

The Galaxy A71 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage and an in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.