Samsung will finally launch its latest Galaxy A71 smartphone in India on February 19, which is tomorrow. Last month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 in India, which is its first Galaxy A series smartphone this year. Now, the brand is all set to unveil the A71, which was recently unveiled in Vietnam. The latest Samsung Galaxy A71 device will be priced around Rs 30,000.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 will only be launched in one variant, which is 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The cited source claims that this phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery, instead of a 4,000mAh battery found in Vietnam’s edition. Samsung is likely to bring some useful “Make for India” features in the Galaxy A71. Galaxy A71 is likely to go on sale across retail stores and online platforms on February 24.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications, features

Moving on to the Galaxy A71, it comes with a more powerful hardware. It flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display running at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB / 8GB RAM options and 128GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS out of the box.

For shutterbugs, there is a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The other three include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, you have a 32-megapixel sensor. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. For biometric authentication, it also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

– With inputs from IANS

Features Samsung Galaxy A71 Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5P Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,000mAh