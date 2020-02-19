comscore Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Here's the price, specifications, features and more

In India, the smartphone will only be made available in one single variant. It will go on sale on February 24.

  • Published: February 19, 2020 1:36 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A71 in India today. The successor to the Galaxy A70 comes with new Infinity-O display like the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It now packs a quad rear camera setup, and comes in three color options of Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue.

The South Koran company had first launched the Samsung Galaxy A71 in Vietnam in two variants in December 2019. But in India, the smartphone will only be made available in one single variant. Samsung notes that the Indian unit will also include local customization specific to the user need, similar to what we have seen on the Galaxy A51. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A71: Price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price has been priced at Rs 29,999. it will only come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration variant. Samsung will start selling the Galaxy A71 from February 24 via Samsung Opera House, official online store, and other leading e-commerce portals.

Samsung Galaxy A71: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The handset also offers a dedicated slot for microSD card.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

The Galaxy A71 comes with a quad rear camera setup, stacked similar to the new Galaxy S20 series. On the back, the main camera is a 64-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a dedicated 5-megapixel sensor for macro photography. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel camera similar to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It runs One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery. There is also support for 25W fast charging.

Features Samsung Galaxy A71
Price 29,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.7-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5P
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 1:36 PM IST

