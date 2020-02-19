comscore Samsung Galaxy A71 price leaks ahead of launch today | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy A71 price leaks ahead of launch today; will compete with Realme X2 Pro
News

Samsung Galaxy A71 price leaks ahead of launch today; will compete with Realme X2 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 will join the expansive list of Galaxy A-series smartphones in India. It is expected to compete with Realme X2 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro in the market.

  Published: February 19, 2020 9:01 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71, the next smartphone in the Galaxy A-series, is expected to launch in India today. Ahead of the launch today, the price of the smartphone has leaked. According to a new report, the Galaxy A71 with 8GB RAM will retail for Rs 29,999. The price is being reported citing retail sources. This could mean that the Korean brand has confirmed pricing for the device in the offline market. The pricing for the Galaxy A71 has also been shown in an image.

According to a report from 91mobiles, Samsung will make Galaxy A71 official today. The 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 128GB storage will reportedly be available for Rs 29,999. The price mentioned is via offline retail channels. It is still not clear whether the prices will remain the same in online channels as well. There is, however, no clarity on when the smartphone will go on sale. The pricing indicates that Galaxy A71 will compete with Realme X2 Pro and Redmi K20 Pro in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment.

Samsung Galaxy A71: Specifications

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A71 alongside Galaxy A51 last month. The company launched the Galaxy A51 for Rs 23,999 in India. Now, it is bringing the Galaxy A71 to the most competitive smartphone market. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A71 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive display with Full HD+ resolution. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, the smartphone comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also offers a dedicated slot for microSD card.

samsung, samsung galaxy a71

Photo: 91mobiles

The Galaxy A71 comes with a quad rear camera setup, stacked similar to the new Galaxy S20 series. On the back, the main camera is a 64-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a dedicated 5-megapixel sensor for macro photography. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel camera similar to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It runs One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery. There is also support for 25W fast charging.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: February 19, 2020 9:01 AM IST

