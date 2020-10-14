Samsung has kept itself busy with new product launches and software rollout. And this week, the company has offered the latest One UI 2.5 version for Galaxy A71 users. The release is happening in phased manner and should be available in most countries in the coming week or two. One UI 2.5 is the latest version of Samsung’s customised interface. It is still based on Android 10 version but either ways, you are getting new features with this update. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 finally gets MIUI 12 update

In addition to features, Galaxy A71 also receives October 2020 security patch. The update gets a size of over 1GB and the version number is A715FXXU3ATI8. The update alert should reach millions of users very soon. Having said that, you can also manually head over to Settings and Software update section on the phone to see if you have got it already. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users having touchscreen issues

One UI 2.5 brings a slew of new features to the Galaxy A71 like SOS location sharing for Messages. It also includes improvements to camera app, Samsung keyboard and Wi-Fi. Samsung announced a while ago that it will offer three years of platform upgrades to the Galaxy A series along with the S, Note and Z series devices. Hence, the Galaxy A71 is expected to get three more Android upgrades over its life cycle. Also Read - Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

Samsung Galaxy A71 price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 in India got a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India few weeks back. The phone launched for around Rs 29,999 and with a Rs 2,000 price cut, it is now selling for Rs 27,999. The phone made its debut in December 2019. It flaunts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. The smartphone also has a quad rear-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy A71 sports a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.