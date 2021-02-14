comscore Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: Leaked images, specifications and more
Samsung Galaxy A72 4G to come with 8MP telephoto lens, here's the full specs list

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G is expected to receive a quad-camera setup at the back and will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

We’ve been hearing about the Samsung Galaxy A72 for quite a while after renders of the device’s 5G variant were leaked online. Now, German blog WinFuture has leaked the official renders of the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G and to no surprise, the device looks similar to its 5G variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 India price could be under Rs 15,000, launch next week

Specifications of the device have also surfaced online which gives us a lot about what one can expect from the device in terms of performance and hardware. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 confirmed specs, expected price in India and other details

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G specifications

The Galaxy A72 4G comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera place on the top-centre part of the device. It also comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, aligned in the top-left corner of the phone. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed

Rumours suggest that the rear camera will retain the 64-megapixel primary sensor as on the 5G variant and come with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor as well. New additions include an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x zoom and a 2-megapixel micro camera.

On the front, it will continue to sport a 32-megapixel sensor and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Powering the Galaxy A72 4G is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. Sources say that there will also be a 6GB RAM variant that will be launched with the smartphone.

Galaxy A72G colours

The A72 will boot Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.0. It is also expected to be launched with IP67 water/dust resistance. The device will get two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB with the option to expand the memory via microSD card.

The Galaxy A72 4G will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 25W fast charging via USB Type-C.

The leak confirms that the A72 will be launched in four colour variants and pricing for the same in the European market will start at 449 euros (Rs 35,904 approx).

  Published Date: February 14, 2021 4:49 PM IST

