Samsung Galaxy A72 to be brand's first Penta-camera phone

In recent years, many smartphone makers have introduced multiple cameras in their lineup of devices. One of them is the Nokia 9 PureView, which comes with a Penta-camera setup on the back. Huawei also has a smartphone with a Penta-camera, namely the Huawei P40 Pro+, or Xiaomi with the Mi CC9 Pro, which in the global market is known as the Mi Note 10. Now, not wanting to be left behind, Samsung will also bring a Penta-camera on its newest smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ with Exynos 2100 chipset spotted on GeekBench

According to South Korean publication The Elec, Samsung is working on a new smartphone under the Galaxy A series with a Penta-camera setup. It will be called the Samsung Galaxy A72. Of the many smartphones that Samsung has released, we haven’t seen one with five rear cameras. Therefore, the Galaxy A72 has the opportunity to become the first phone from Samsung to carry a Penta-camera setup. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impressions: Reshaping foldable tech for future?

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

It’s interesting to see Samsung pioneer the Penta-camera setup first to the Galaxy A-Series, which is an affordable smartphone instead of their flagship series like the Galaxy S or Galaxy Note. Although actually, it’s not that surprising, considering that Samsung has several times selected mid-range smartphones to implement new features. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks with first details of its cameras

Camera Details Also Revealed

The camera on the Samsung Galaxy A72 will also offer interesting features. According to reports, the Samsung smartphone has a 64-megapixel primary camera combined with a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. Next, we will get an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support like the Galaxy S20 FE, which Samsung just released. There is also a pair of 5-megapixel cameras, which are macro lenses and a depth sensor.

Previous rumors say that the Galaxy A72 will be equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) features. Meanwhile, for taking selfies or video calls, there will be one 32-megapixels front-facing camera. It’s currently unclear where the selfie camera will be placed, whether it’s under the hole or in the notch.

In addition, other details regarding the specifications of the Galaxy A72 are still scarce. But as the name suggests, this smartphone will be a successor to the Galaxy A71, which comes with a rear quad-camera setup.