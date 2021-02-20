Several rumours circulating on the internet suggest that two new Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 will launch in India soon. The latest report now suggests that both the phones have made their way to Samsung’s India support page. This means, the launch of the two upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones can happen much sooner than expected. Also Read - Want ANC in your wireless earbuds? Here is our list of affordable yet good options

Past rumours revealed that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will release the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy 72 in India next month. The specific launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. This was first reported by MySmartPrice website. Also Read - Samsung One UI 3.1 update rolled out for Galaxy S20, Note 20 series: Here's what's new

Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 leaked details

It is said that the two Samsung smartphones will be available in 4G as well as 5G models. Notably, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm the two smartphones, so, we suggest you take these detail with a pinch of salt for now. Also Read - In pics: Best foldable smartphones under Rs 70,000 in India

Ahead of the March launch, rumours and leaks have revealed a lot of details about the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72.

It is suggested that there won’t too much difference between the 4G and 5G models of the Galaxy A52. Both the models are said to feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, among others. Unlike the flagship Galaxy S21 series, these smartphones are said to come packed with a charger in the box.

A lot is also said to be similar between the two upcoming Samsung devices. As far as the specifications are concerned, the two phones will feature a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phones are said to pack a 32-megapixel punch-hole camera for selfies.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy A52 5G is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the 4G is expected to pack Snapdragon 750G SoC. In comparison, the Galaxy A72 4G is said to be powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC and feature up to 6GB RAM. Additionally, the 5G model is expected to sport a higher 120hz refresh rate while the 4G is said to offer 90Hz screen refresh rate.