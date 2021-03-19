Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 India price announced: Specs, offers, availability

Samsung announced its latest mid-rangers Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 at the global Awesome launch event on March 17. While the South Korean tech giant revealed the global pricing for the devices, it didn’t announce the India price and availability details. However, the official India prices for the Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 are now out. Here are all the details Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72: Price in India, availability

The mid-range Galaxy A52 has been priced at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and while the 8GB RAM/128GB version is priced at Rs 27,999. As for the Galaxy A72 smartphone, the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant will cost Rs 34,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB model will be available at Rs 37,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72: Key differences in price, specifications

As for the availability, the devices are already up for purchase on Samsung’s official India website. Samsung has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide introductory offers of up to Rs 3,000 on Galaxy A72, and up to Rs 2,000 cashback offers on Galaxy A52. In addition, prospective buyers can grab cashback of Rs 2000 and Rs 1500 on Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 respectively on EMI transactions via Zest Money. The phones also bundle no-cost EMI offers, zero down payment, and processing charges across major banks. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Top features, price and more you must know

Samsung Galaxy A72: Specs, features

The Samsung Galaxy A72 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. Both Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 run OneUI 3.1 based Android 11 OS. On the camera front, it carries 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, it offers a 32-megapixel camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Both devices come with IP67 rated water and dust resistance and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Specs, features

The Samsung Galaxy A52 Indian variant comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity O super AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone equips the same mobile platform as the Galaxy A72 model. On the camera front, it sports a quad-camera array with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with AF, OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, it has a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone has a battery backup of 4,500mAh and comes with a 25W fast charging capability.