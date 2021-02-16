Samsung will soon launch new smartphones in its Galaxy A series, called the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. The smartphones have started showing up in the rumour mill for we now have a number of their key specifications at our disposal. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Plays it smart

Continuing the rumour thread, the Galaxy A72 new leaks have gained popped up, throwing light on a Samsung mid-ranger that will come with a high refresh rate, starting a new trend for the South Korean tech major. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s Review: A decent daily driver for the budget-conscious

Samsung Galaxy A72 new leaks pop up

As revealed via a report by WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy A72 is strongly expected to get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, which will support a 90Hz refresh rate. This takes forward the previous rumour that hints at high refresh rates for the Galaxy A series, starting with the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 alternatives: Moto G 5G, OnePlus Nord, Realme X3 SuperZoom

We also have the smartphone’s leaked design, which hints at a slightly different design when compared to the predecessor, Galaxy A71. The phone is expected to feature vertical quad rear cameras, a bit like the Galaxy S21. The front, however, will remain the same as the predecessor with a punch-hole in the middle.

The quad four cameras are likely to be configured at 64-megapixel (main camera), 8-megapixel (telephoto lens with 2x zoom), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide lens), and 2-megapixel (macro lens). The front camera could stand at 32-megapixel.

As for other specifications, the Galaxy A72 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and could get two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. With a possible plastic body, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Other details hint at a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and even IP67 water and dust resistance. It is also expected to get a 5G variant with an upgraded chip.

Will it be a competitive mid-ranger?

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be priced at around Euros 449 (around Rs 40,000) and will act as a mid-ranger by the company. The smartphone, if launched under 40K in India, will compete against the likes of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, the Realme X7 Pro, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 series.

The integration of a 90Hz display, 64megapixel quad rear cameras, and IP67 certification, makes the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A72 a competitive device. However, the price seems slightly on the higher end, which could make it have a tough competition in India.

If the device comes under Rs 35,000, it can make for a good deal, given the Samsung display experience, that too with a high refresh rate, decent enough cameras, and the Samsung One UI experience.

The device is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy A52 in March or April this. Let’s see how the device is really like.