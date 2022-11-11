comscore Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A33 receive stable One UI 5.0
Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 get stable One UI 5.0: See what's new

Samsung has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 are now getting the latest One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 OS.

  • Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A33 get One UI 5.0.
  • The update is based on Android 13 OS.
  • Only select regions are receiving the update with a broader rollout expected to happen soon.
After the Galaxy A53, Samsung is pushing the stable One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33. The update is based on the Android 13 OS and is rolled out in select regions. It brings goodies of Android 13 as well as the One UI 5.0. There’s also a recent security patch bundled with the update. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top deals here

Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 are getting Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update in Malaysia and Europe, respectively. However, a broader rollout is expected to happen soon which will also cover the Indian region. Also Read - OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive stable OxygenOS 13: See what's changed

The A73’s update has the firmware version A736BXXU2BVK2. The firmware version for the A33’s update is A336BXXU4BVJG. The update brings October 2022 security patch, which isn’t the latest, but is still the recent one. Also Read - Android 13 rollout for November: Full list of phones receiving the latest update

If you are a Galaxy A73 or Galaxy A53 user residing in the aforementioned regions, you should get an update notification. But you can always check for the update manually by heading to Settings > Software updates.

The One UI 5.0 update brings a new design with a revamped UI. It features a Material You layout and bigger app icons. Now there’s the OCR feature built into the camera app. It also works in Gallery and keyboard apps. For the unversed, it lets you extract text from any image.

There are some performance improvements, thanks to Android 13. Bixby, AR Emojis, and built-in image and video editors are now improved.

Quick recap of Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A73 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A73 were launched earlier this year. The A73 is the top-end A-series phone and the A33 stands in the mid-range. Both come with Full-HD+ displays having Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The A73 has a 108MP quad-camera setup, whereas, the A33 boasts a 48MP quad-camera system. The A73 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. On the other hand, the A33 has an Exynos 1280 SoC with the same battery and fast charging as the A73. Both were launched with Android 12 OS, that said, this will be their first OS upgrade.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2022 8:17 PM IST
