  • Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online

The report also noted that the Android Pie is likely to be the last major software upgrade for Galaxy A8 (2018).

  • Published: January 10, 2019 5:00 PM IST
Credit - Rehan Hooda

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), the mid-range device that was initially launched back in December 2017 has been spotted running Android 9 Pie. The device with Android 9 Pie-based software was spotted in a listing on mobile benchmarking website Geekbench. It initially launched with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, and later received the Android 8.0 Oreo update last year. Though, the listing of the fact that Samsung is working on the Android 9 Pie update for the device is not surprising as the company had already announced the update about a week back.

The listing was initially spotted by MySmartPrice, and the report also noted that it is likely that the update is expected to roll out on time. The assumption about roll out happening according to the schedule is because the device is set to get the update in the month of April. Even if the company has just started working on the update for the device, almost two months time is sufficient for the company to fix any issues in the software for the device.

The report also noted that the Android Pie is likely to be the last major software upgrade for Galaxy A8 (2018) considering that the company only provides two major system update to its mid-range devices. According to the listing, the device has scored 1,533 in the single-core test and 4,321 in the multi-core tests. The report noted that benchmark test scores indicate that the company seems to have optimized the software “quite well”.

Samsung shares an updated timeline for Android Pie update rollout; highlights changes in One UI

Samsung shares an updated timeline for Android Pie update rollout; highlights changes in One UI

Taking a look back, the device comes with a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) resolution. It is powered by Exynos 7885 SoC with an octa-core CPU with 4GB RAM. In the camera department, the device comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device along with a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera sensor. Last but not least, the device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery along with support for fast charging.

