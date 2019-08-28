Samsung Galaxy A8 and Galaxy J4 Plus receive new software updates

Samsung just recently released new software updates for the Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A70 handsets. Now, the company has rolled out a security update for the Galaxy A8 and Galaxy J4 Plus devices. The former handset with model number SM-A530F has received the latest Android security patch for the month of August. It is getting a new update with version number A530FXXU7CSH4.

The newly released software update for the Samsung Galaxy A8 in 326.18MB size. It is worth noting that the update is not only available in Netherlands, but also in a few other markets. But, it will hit markets with different software versions, Piunikaweb reports. Besides, the company has already rolled out the August security update for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy M40, Galaxy J6 and Galaxy S8. The list also includes the recently launched flagships – Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

Apart from the Galaxy A8, the Galaxy J4 Plus has also received a new security update. Sadly, it brings an older July Android security patch with J415FXXU4BSH3 software version. The update weighs about 379.58MB in size. To recall, Galaxy A8 (2018) is a mid-range device that was initially launched back in December 2017. Taking a look back, the device comes with a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ (1080 x 2220 pixels) resolution.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

It is powered by Exynos 7885 SoC with an octa-core CPU with 4GB RAM. In the camera department, the device comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device along with a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera sensor. Last but not least, the device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery along with support for fast charging.

Features Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Price 10990 29900 Chipset Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Processor OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display 6-inch -720 x 1440 pixels Super AMOLED Display-5.6-inch-FHD+ (2220 x 1080) Pixels Internal Memory 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage 32GB + 4GB RAM / 64GB + 4GB RAM Rear Camera 13MP 16 MP (F1.9) + 8 MP (F1.9) dual Camera Front Camera 5MP 16 MP with F1.7 aperture, PDAF Battery 3000 mAh battery

