Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users

Android 9 Pie OTA has been shipped to Galaxy A8+ model number SM-A730F.

  Published: March 8, 2019 12:28 PM IST
Samsung has kept its update timeline promise for the Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphone. The South Korean has started shipping out the latest Android 9 Pie update to the device, starting Russia region. As reported by TheAndroidSoul, the Android Pie firmware update for Galaxy A8+ has appeared online carrying version A730FXXU4CSB9.

It is noted that the Android 9 Pie OTA has been shipped to Galaxy A8+ model number SM-A730F. So, this could possibly mean that the same update might roll out globally, since the same model has been sold in other markets as well. In January, Samsung rolled out Android security patch based on Android 8.1 Oreo for the Galaxy A8+ (2018). The firmware carried software version A730FXXS3BSA3, and brought performance improvement along with January 2019 security patch.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications, features

To recap, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) features a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display running at a resolution of 2220×1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood is an Exynos 7885 octa-core SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage. There is also a hybrid microSD card slot to further expand the storage up to 256GB.

The smartphone stands out mostly for its dual front-facing camera setup. One is a 16-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel sensor. It also comes with ‘Live Focus’ feature that allows you to keep your face in focus while blurring the background. At the rear is a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and PDAF.

Armed with a 3,500mAh battery, the smartphone comes with dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G LTE with VoLTE HD voice calling support. It also features fast charging capability using a wired adapter.

  Published Date: March 8, 2019 12:28 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users
Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users
