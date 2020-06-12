comscore Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

News

The Samsung Galaxy A8 and A7 (2018) new update brings fixes for several critical vulnerabilities and other high-risk security issues.

  • Updated: June 12, 2020 3:06 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 (4)

South Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A8 (2018) users. The update brings the latest June 2020 Android security patch to the devices. However, it does not bring in any new additional features to the handsets. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leaked renders revealed

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) update is rolling out in the Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan region. Whereas, the Galaxy A7 (2018) update is rolling out in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, and Poland. The new update is currently available in select markets only with no availability release date for other countries, including India. Therefore, it will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks. Once Samsung has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs, the wider roll-out for all units will begin. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Check price, full specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) latest update comes with software build version A530FXXUCCTF2 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is about 3.36 GB in size, SamMobile reports. The Galaxy A7 (2018) update, on the other hand, comes with software version A750FNXXU4CTE3, and its size is about 4.0 GB based on the Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with June 2020 security patch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, suggests report

Samsung is rolling out the OTA update in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software updates > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review: The three-eyed stylish raven that tries to change things

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review: The three-eyed stylish raven that tries to change things

June 2020 security patch details

Samsung has not released the changelog for the Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A8 (2018) update. However, it may have some improvements for device stability. The June 2020 security patch further fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the devices. One of these flaws could have exploited the Media framework and Kernel components in the smartphone. Meanwhile, Samsung reveals that the June 2020 security patch should address 29 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 12, 2020 3:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 12, 2020 3:06 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7

23990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7885 octa-core
24MP+8MP+5MP
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

29900

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Processor
16 MP (F1.9) + 8 MP (F1.9) dual Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July
Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

News

Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

Huami Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 set to launch

Wearables

Huami Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 set to launch

Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership: Get this offer

News

Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership: Get this offer

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership: Get this offer

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders leaked

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders leaked
Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Mi band 5 की लॉन्चिंग के बाद सस्ता हुआ MI band 4, जानिए कीमत

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4 : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Sony PlayStation 5 के डिजाइन से कंपनी ने उठाया पर्दा, नए गेम्स का ऐलान

Redmi Note 9 और Note 9 Pro हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

Xiaomi और Poco के इन स्मार्टफोन को जल्द मिलेगा Android 11 beta अपडेट

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July
Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch
Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

News

Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India
Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership: Get this offer

News

Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership: Get this offer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders leaked