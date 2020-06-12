Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

South Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A8 (2018) users. The update brings the latest June 2020 Android security patch to the devices. However, it does not bring in any new additional features to the handsets. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leaked renders revealed

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) update is rolling out in the Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan region. Whereas, the Galaxy A7 (2018) update is rolling out in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, and Poland. The new update is currently available in select markets only with no availability release date for other countries, including India. Therefore, it will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks. Once Samsung has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs, the wider roll-out for all units will begin. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Check price, full specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) latest update comes with software build version A530FXXUCCTF2 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is about 3.36 GB in size, SamMobile reports. The Galaxy A7 (2018) update, on the other hand, comes with software version A750FNXXU4CTE3, and its size is about 4.0 GB based on the Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with June 2020 security patch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, suggests report

Samsung is rolling out the OTA update in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software updates > Download and install.

June 2020 security patch details

Samsung has not released the changelog for the Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A8 (2018) update. However, it may have some improvements for device stability. The June 2020 security patch further fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the devices. One of these flaws could have exploited the Media framework and Kernel components in the smartphone. Meanwhile, Samsung reveals that the June 2020 security patch should address 29 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

