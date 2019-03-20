comscore
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Android Pie update with One UI now rolling out in India

The Android Pie update for Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is being rolled out as an OTA.

After updating the flagship Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9 smartphones with the latest Android Pie update, Samsung started seeding the update to mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9. The Galaxy A8+ (2018) is the latest Samsung smartphone in India that is being treated with goodness of Android Pie with One UI skin on top.

As noted by SamMobile, the update size is about 1.2GB, carrying software version number A730FXXU4CSCD. Samsung initially rolled out the update a couple of weeks back in Russia with February 2019 security patch, and later rolled out March 2019 security patch as well. But sadly, in India, the update comes with February 2019 security patch. You can check for software updates by heading over to Settings -> Software Update -> Download Updates Manually.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display (2220x1080pixels) and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood is an Exynos 7885 SoC with an octa-core CPU, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also a hybrid microSD card slot to further expand the storage up to 256GB.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Review: A worthy alternative to OnePlus 5T, Honor View10 and Xiaomi Mi MIX 2?

The highlight of the Galaxy A8+ (2018) is the dual front-facing camera setup – a 16-megapixel sensor (f/1.9 aperture) and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor (f/1.9 aperture) for capturing depth information. Besides the dual front camera setup, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) also comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera of aperture f/1.7.

To keep things ticking, it is armed with a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE HD voice calling support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. It also supports fast charging using a wired adapter. While the smartphone was released with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, it is good to see it being update to the latest Android 9 Pie, which will more likely be its last update.

