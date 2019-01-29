comscore
  Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) update rolling out with January security patch
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) update rolling out with January security patch

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) gets a new Security update with usual performance and stability improvements.

  Published: January 29, 2019 11:55 AM IST
Samsung has announced the rollout of another firmware update for its Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphone. Since the smartphone was launched early last year, the South-Korean company has been improving the device performance with over-the-air software updates. The update being rolled out for the Galaxy A8+ (2018) upgrades the firmware to software version A730FXXS3BSA3, and brings a number of enhancements.

The most important change comes in the form of the January security update, and it seems Samsung skipped the December security patch in favor of latest security patch. The update also brings optimization for system stability. The update will be pushed batch-by-batch and will take some time before it reaches all users. The changelog is not as big as the FOTA update released earlier, but it brings enhanced security, usual performance, and stability improvements. The new patch is currently only available in Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications, features

To recap, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) features a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display running at a resolution of 2220×1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood is an Exynos 7885 octa-core SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage. There is also a hybrid microSD card slot to further expand the storage up to 256GB.

The smartphone stands out mostly for its dual front-facing camera setup. One is a 16-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel sensor. It also comes with ‘Live Focus’ feature that allows you to keep your face in focus while blurring the background. At the rear is a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and PDAF.

Armed with a 3,500mAh battery, the smartphone comes with dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G LTE with VoLTE HD voice calling support. It also features fast charging capability using a wired adapter. On the software front, it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo, with a layer of Samsung custom UI on top.

