Samsung Galaxy A80 available for pre-booking in India

Samsung Galaxy A80, the newest addition to the Galaxy A family, is now available for pre-booking in India. The Galaxy A80 was first introduced in May and the smartphone was silently launched in India last week. It is the first device from the Korean company to feature a full-view display design. It also incorporates a unique rotating camera mechanism.

Samsung Galaxy A80: Sale Date and Offers

The Galaxy A80 is available for pre-booking at a price of Rs 47,990. The pre-booking for the smartphone ends on July 31. Those who pre-book the device will be able to avail one-time screen replacement. Samsung has also announced launch offer where Citibank credit card users get 5 percent cashback. The smartphone is available for pre-booking via Samsung e-store and Flipkart. It will go on sale starting August 1 across all retail stores, e-Shop, Samsung Opera House and other retailers. The Galaxy A80 is available for purchase in Ghost White, Phantom Black and Angel Gold color options.

Samsung Galaxy A80: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A80 is the most premium smartphone in the revamped Galaxy A lineup. It is the first smartphone from Samsung to feature a full view display design. It sports a 6.7-inch display at the front without any notch, cutout or hole punch design. Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, the Galaxy A80 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The real highlight of the smartphone is its camera system.

It features a rotating camera design that challenges Asus 6Z‘s flippable camera system. There is a triple camera system comprising of a 48-megapixel f/2.0 main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 3D ToF camera. This main camera module rotates to form the selfie camera system as well. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 3,700mAh battery. There is support for 25W fast charging and it runs Android Pie.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy A80 Price 48999 47990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ AMOLED-6.7-inch full-HD+-1080x2400pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF Front Camera 16MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

